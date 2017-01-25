MENU MOVERS AND SHAKERS by Morris Gut

Feasting on Chinese New Year of the Rooster, January 28

The Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rooster, begins on Saturday, Jan. 28. Here is an eclectic roundup of delectable dishes and dining venues for this food-centric celebration. Be sure to check ahead for exact dates, times and pricing.

Over at Aberdeen Seafood & Dim Sum, 3 Barker Ave., White Plains (914-288-0188), in the Residence Inn, will be offering special New Year banquets for two weeks. You can also celebrate with a run through their popular Dim Sum, or from the regular menu; www.aberdeenwhiteplains.com.

Eugene Lum of Lum Yen Chinese Restaurant, 100 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck (914-698-6881), is the second generation of his family to be operating at the corner of Boston Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue. It has been going on for over 40 years. This spot recalls those delectable memories of Cantonese-style Chinese cuisine of years ago. They are planning to serve a variety of New Year’s specialties. Open seven days. Free and municipal parking. Separated bar/lounge facing Harbor Island Park.

Imperial Wok Chinese & Japanese Restaurant, 736 North Broadway, White Plains (914-686-2700), will be offering an extraordinary banquet for about two weeks. There has been a lot of buzz about their tasty Szechuan selections. You can order off their regular menu as well, which includes long-time favorites. Free parking.

Ku Asian Bistro, 480 New Rochelle Road, in the Chester Heights section of Bronxville (914-668-8877), has a fine hand with their regional Chinese fusion specialties. ‘Ku’ is a Chinese word meaning ‘fantastic’, so be seated and let Chefs Wang and Qiu surprise you with their delightful Asian fusion flavors. Amiable general manager Sean Wu and his staff will entice you with delicious Spare Ribs; Kuasian Tartar, with spicy tuna and salmon, guacamole and Japanese dressing; Thai Curry Lettuce Wraps with diced chicken; Pork and Vegetable Dumplings; Chicken or Beef Satay; and Ku Asian Duck. From the Chinese kitchen you must try the Shrimp with Long Bean; and Moo Shu Pork, Kung Pao Chicken, beef or seafood. There is a sushi bar and a full roster of Japanese sushi, raw or hand rolls, signature rolls and Japanese Kitchen entrees, too. Happy Hours: Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday brunch served 1 to 4 p.m. Bar/lounge. Party facilities. Free parking.

Romance Over Food and Wine on Valentine’s Day, Part 1

Amore! The coupling of good food and wine with the sensual is the aphrodisiac of literature and verse through the ages. Pucker up! Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Warm things up a bit, make a whole week out of it. Restaurants and nightspots are gearing up to serve some of their most titillating specialties. Here is an eclectic round up of delectable dishes and dining venues for you and your loved one and don’t forget to reserve early.

Fountains and flowers and grappa, oh my! Mulino’s of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains (914-761-1818) has been lavishing itself on a discriminating upscale crowd since 1993 at its present location under the careful guidance of proprietor Louis Gigante. A lovely multi-level dining room lush with flowers and outdoor fountain, which can be seen through a giant window. Let seasoned general manager ‘Gimmy’ Cavagna and has staff take you through such pleasures as the extraordinary Cold Seafood Platter, loaded with fresh chilled lobster, colossal U5 shrimp, Alaskan King Crab Legs, sweet lump crabmeat, east and west coast oysters, littleneck clams, Jonah crab claws, all beautifully decorated and served over crushed ice with three dipping sauces; Risotto ai Porcini; Linguine Nere con Coda d’Aragosta Marechiaro, black linguine with baby lobster tails; Garganelli alla Carbonara, tossed with pancetta, eggs and parmigiano reggiano; Nodino di Vitello Valdostana, stuffed double cut veal chop; Dover Sole pan-sautéed and de-boned; and the smooth house made Italian cheesecake. Bar/lounge. Municipal and valet parking; www.mulinosny.com .

Steaks and chops for lovers. Proprietor Alex Ahmetaj, a veteran of the restaurant-hospitality field, updated the menu at his 120-seat restaurant and bar/lounge offering big cuts of aged steaks and chops along with generously served Northern Italian/Continental fare. The staff brings years of experience and a European flair to White Plains. Customers enter the multi-section dining room through the inviting bar/lounge with its black industrial ceiling, banquets and soft lighting. The handsome dining room is split into cozy sections with white tablecloths, colorful deVelleneuve impressionist paintings and warming sconces. Mediterranean clay colored banquets and chairs compliment wooden walls and plush beige curtained windows. There is a seasonal outdoor deck facing North Broadway at the corner of Fisher Ave. Check out such specialties as: Pan Fried Calamari with hot cherry peppers, Linguini alla Vongole, a delicious fresh Branzino prepared tableside, classic Veal Parmigiana, grilled Filet Mignon, NY Sirloin Steak, or the Pork Chops. Save room for the house made Tiramisu or Cheesecake. Daily happy hours in the bar/lounge 4 to 7 pm. Alex’s, 577 North Broadway, White Plains 914-358-1444.

Five-course Valentine’s dinner at Escape Latino. An extraordinary five-course Prix Fixe Valentine’s Day Dinner will be served from Sunday, Feb. 12 through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Cost is $100 per couple. A flavorful three-course Latin/Caribbean early dinner is only $19.99, Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at rhythmic Escape Latino Restaurants in the Bronx and Westchester. The partnership here strives to bring the best of Latin and Caribbean cuisine in an intimate, child friendly, bamboo lined atmosphere. Try such specialties as: Empanada Trio, Octopus Salad, Coconut Shrimp, Chuletas, fried or grille pork chops; Ropa Vieja, shredded steak with saffron rice and sweet plantains; or a grand Seafood Paella, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari and lobster on a bed of saffron yellow rice. Their newest restaurant in New Rochelle also serves a three-course Lunch Special for $12.99 in the dining room, only $8.99 when ordered to go, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sunday brunch. Happy Hours. Escape Latino, Bronx opens at 3 p.m. 1841 Hobart Ave. (718-684-1860). Escape Latino, New Rochelle open for lunch and dinner, 969 Main Street (914-355-5885);.

Valentine’s Day with truffles. The buzz has been spreading among food aficionados throughout the area. My recent visits have proven it is a fine addition to the Westchester restaurant scene. The Fratelli Bruno: Cosimo and Gerardo, and their family have combined their considerable talents in opening Le Sirene Ristorante on Palmer Ave. in Larchmont. The Bruno family members are veteran restaurateurs who also own such venerable dining rooms as San Pietro, Caravaggio and Sistina in Manhattan. They have ties to their native Southern Italy and they know how to cook in the authentic Italian way: “Let natural food flavors express themselves,” is their culinary philosophy. Owner Cosimo Bruno is general manager and host, but also shares kitchen duties with Executive Chef Alberto Pepe, his nephew, who also grew up in Salerno. Hospitable Maitre d’ is Gabriele Pepe, also a nephew. Let the warmth guide you to your seat and let the professional staff give you a tour of the menu. The bar/lounge is to your right as you enter. The Bruno’s know their wines. Cosimo Bruno is a Certified Sommelier. The ‘pizzaoli’ is at his wood fired pizza oven at the end of the bar ready to prepare over a dozen of his tasty individually styled pies. Le Sirene is located at 1957 Palmer Ave., Larchmont; 914-834-8300; www.lesireneristorante.com .

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food & dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at: 914-235-6591. E-mail: gutreactions@optonline.net.