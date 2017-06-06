McDonough Confirms Run for Carmel Town Board

Despite the Republican Party hierarchy in Carmel rejecting her candidacy for town board, Councilwoman Suzi McDonough is pushing ahead without their support.

In a press release issued last week, McDonough, the two-term town board member, confirmed her intention to force a primary with the two candidates endorsed by the Carmel Republican Committee. Incumbent Councilman Frank Lombardi and longtime resident Michael Barile were both nominated by the committee with 44 votes and 34 votes, respectively while McDonough missed out by just two votes, getting 32 overall. But she is ready to “work hard in her drive for a victorious Republican primary.”

McDonough, in her press release, said she was “disheartened” that she didn’t nab the endorsement after getting the Republican committee’s support four years ago and blamed proxy and bullet votes as one of the reasons she narrowly missed out.

Touting her eight year record, she said she’s been part of multiple cost saving initiatives like the town-wide garbage district bid and adding specific line items in the town-wide budget that set aside funds to purchase items like computer hardware and town highway department equipment and vehicles. By taking those actions, it reduces the need to borrow money and avoid paying debt service costs, she said.

McDonough also said she’s been involved in the planned installation of radio read water meters with the town’s 13 water districts.

“I have proven my loyalty, trust, and work ethic for this great town,” she said in the press release.

McDonough has been a lifelong resident of Mahopac and been part of several organization and community activities, including leading the McDonough Foundation, which helps families struggling with cancer.

Going forward, McDonough said if she serves again, she wants to maintain property taxes at an appropriate level, while still improving services and infrastructure. She vowed to fight New York City’s obstruction in expanding development and wastewater treatment plants. She also wants to push ahead with a community center and other town projects.

Carmel GOP Committee chairman Tony Scannapieco previously said he believes committee members didn’t give McDonough the endorsement because she told committee members last year she wasn’t going to run for the town board this year. She ran for state assembly last year and lost in a Republican primary to current state lawmaker Kevin Byrne.