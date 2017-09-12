Mayor Roach and Team Dominate Dem Primary in White Plains

Incumbent White Plains Mayor Tom Roach soundly secured the Democratic line in Tuesday’s primary with a dominating victory over Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona.

With 76% of the votes recorded by the Westchester County Board of Elections, Roach, who has been mayor since February 2011, had 2,111 votes (73%) to Lecuona’s 785 (27%).

“It was a tremendous outpouring of support from the community. We’re very pleased,” Roach said. “I’m proud of our city and I look forward to the election in November.”

Lecuona, who has served on the council for nine years, will have another chance against Roach in November running on the Republican and Conservative lines.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me and the members of my slate,” she said. “Right now the race for November started.”

In the primary for three council seats, Roach’s team also came out on top, according to the Board of Elections with more than three-quarter of the votes tallied.

Leading the way were incumbents John Martin (1,602 votes) and John Kirkpatrick (1,590), followed by their running mate Justin Brasch (1,453).

Lecuona’s top team member was Michael Kraver with 1,243 votes. Alan Goldman received 1,108 and Saad Siddiqui had 965.