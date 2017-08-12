Man Pleads Guilty in Taconic Parkway Crash that Killed Four

A 35-year-old Bronx man pled guilty Friday to four counts of criminally negligent homicide for his role in an August 2015 crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown that killed four people, including his two-year-old daughter.

Nerim Sinanovic could face a maximum of one to four years in state prison when he is sentenced January 24, 2018 following his plea before Judge Barry Warhit.

On August 15, 2015 at approximately 2:50 p.m., Sinanovic was traveling north on the Taconic in his BMW SUV with his wife in the front seat and two daughters, ages two and one, in the back seat when he told State Police he took his hands off the steering wheel, turned towards the back seat and steered with his knees, causing the vehicle to veer to the right.

His wife then grabbed the wheel and vehicle veered left, went airborne over the center median and crashed into a Toyota Camry that was traveling in the southbound lane. Two family members in the Toyota sustained massive internal injuries and were pronounced dead within hours. The third person died on September 15, 2015 at Westchester Medical Center.

Both of Sinanovic’s children were ejected from the vehicle and the two-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other vehicles were also struck and those occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., a toxicology report indicated Sinanovic had a level of Xanax in his system over therapeutic levels at the time of the crash.