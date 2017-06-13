Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Chappaqua Deli Shooting

The man accused of trying to kill his former boss outside a Chappaqua deli last summer was convicted of attempted murder Tuesday afternoon.

The jury, comprised of nine women and three men, spent nearly an hour deliberating the fate of Dr. Hengjun Chao of Tuckahoe in Westchester County Court in White Plains.

In addition to second-degree attempted murder, Chao was also found guilty of first-degree criminal use of a weapon and assault in the revenge shooting.

On the morning of Aug. 29, 2016, Chao fired a 20-gauge shotgun at Dr. Dennis Charney, the dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, outside Lange’s Little Store & Delicatessen on King Street.

Charney suffered a significant shoulder injury and has been experiencing seizures as a result of the gunshot.

Chao, 50, a former research assistant professor and lab director at the school, was fired following nearly three years of investigation into claims of research fraud on his part. A committee that included Charney terminated Chao in May 2009.

Charney’s family, who been present during court proceedings, held each other closely following the jury’s announcement.

Chao’s family had no reaction but congregated outside the courtroom asking Defense Attorney Stewart Orden what they should do next.

“Our client is very disappointed and we look forward to a very vigorous appeal,” Orden said.

Chao testified in his own defense, saying he didn’t mean to injure Charney. His plan was to get arrested to bring public attention to Charney, who he thought to be a fraud in the medical field.

Chao faces up to 25 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.