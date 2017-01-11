Man Charged after Threat to HV Hospital Led to Lockdown

A Bronx man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making a phone threat to an employee at New York Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt that led to a tense lockdown and police presence.

State Police responded to the hospital at 2:10 p.m. after a staff member, reportedly in the Case Management Department, was threatened by a disgruntled caller, who was later identified as Anthony Alfano, 39.

The threat led to a “Code Orange” alert at the hospital, where employees were instructed to shut off lights, lock doors and hide under desks while State Police manned the interior and exterior of the building, according to one hospital department head.

Alfano, who did appear on the grounds of the Route 202 medical facility, turned himself in at the Cortlandt State Police barracks, where he was charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned before Justice Daniel O’Brien in the Village of Buchanan Court and was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in Cortlandt Town Court Friday at 9 a.m.