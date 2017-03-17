Maloney Invites Hudson Valley Students to Participate in 2017 Congressional Art Competition

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney is once again inviting Hudson Valley high school artists to compete for an opportunity to showcase their art in the United States Capitol by participating in the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. The submission period ends on April 3rd and the winner will be selected later this spring.

“The Hudson Valley has long been home to artists of all ages, and every year I look forward to showing off our talent to my colleagues in Congress,” said Rep. Maloney. “I invite all students in the Hudson Valley to participate and I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

All submissions of student artwork must be framed, and a Student Information and Release Form should be dropped off to Rep. Maloney’s Newburgh Office located at 123 Grand Street in Newburgh, NY. The competition is open to high school students, but exceptions may be made for schools that have 7th through 12th grades on one campus. Contestants will compete with other students from the district and the winning student will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC in June. The winning piece will be chosen by a panel of local judges in the Hudson Valley. Additionally, all pieces submitted will be posted on the Representative’s Facebook page for a period of two weeks starting on April 10th, and the work with the most “likes” will receive a separate award as the social media champion. All participants will be recognized at a reception hosted by Rep. Maloney this spring.

The grand prize winning artwork will be displayed in the Capitol for one year and the winning student, plus one guest, will receive complimentary airfare to Washington, DC for a reception in June. You can view last year’s art competition entries on Rep. Maloney’s Facebook page.

All entries must be submitted by April 3. For further information, contact Lizette Hernandez by phone at 845-561-1259 or email Lizette.hernandez@mail.house.gov.