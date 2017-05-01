Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to Honor Major League Baseball Commissioner

Major League Baseball Commissioner (MLB) Rob Manfred will be honored at this year’s annual Wish Ball—An Evening of Wishes, where supporters of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley are looking to help grant the pending wishes for more than 150 local children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The gala, which is the chapter’s biggest fundraiser each year, will get underway at 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the historic Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion, former estate of Mark Twain, in Tarrytown.

Manfred, along with hundreds of other distinguished guests and community leaders from throughout the Hudson Valley, will pay tribute to the courage of the more than 2,500 children whose wishes have been granted since the chapter was established in 1986. That night, the joy of their wishes, love of their families and the many donors and volunteers who have made dreams come true will be celebrated.

Thomas J. Conklin, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, said that it was “very exciting to have Manfred as our honoree and to recognize him for his contributions to our important mission,” adding: “He and his family, who live in the Hudson Valley, have been long-time supporters of the chapter. For the past two years— and with a third year set for June 1— his participation in the JP Doyle’s Charity Softball Game has helped raise more than $40,000 for the cause.”

The softball fund-raising initiative, which brings together sports celebrities, is led by Brian Doyle, Chair of the Board of Directors, long-time supporter of the chapter, and co-owner of JP Doyle’s Restaurant and Public House in Sleepy Hollow.

Manfred was elected as MLB’s 10th Commissioner on August 14, 2014 by vote of the 30 Major League Clubs and officially became the sport’s leader on January 25, 2015.

In his first year as Commissioner, Manfred set goals for the industry that focused on the expansion of youth participation, international growth, improved pace of game, the infusion of technology into the game, increased marketing of the game’s young stars and furtherance of the game’s diversity goals.

Manfred became MLB’s Chief Operating Officer in 2013. Prior to that, he had served as an MLB Executive Vice President since 1998, directing all collective bargaining issues, including successful renewals of the Basic Agreement in 2002, 2006 and 2011.

Manfred is a graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Law School. He and his wife, Colleen, have four adult children.

As in prior years, Darlene Rodriguez of NBC’s Today in New York and Mike Bennett of WHUD’s Mike & Kacey in the Morning will serve as Wish Ball celebrity co-hosts for the evening’s festivities.

The popular Wish Ball, which sells out early, will feature live and silent auctions, cocktails, dinner and dancing to the music of “Tramps Like Us.” Guests will have the unique opportunity to adopt a child’s wish during the evening’s live auction.

Tickets are $425 per person or $4,000 for a table of 10. Also available are sponsorship opportunities ranging from $3,750 to $15,000 and Journal ads ranging from $250-$1,000. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit http://501auctions.com/hvwishball2017 or call 914-478-9474.