Major Representation for Locals at Quarterfinal Turn Ossining, Panas, Somers, Lakeland, Put Valley Survive, Advance

By Tony Pinciaro – When the seeds were released for the Section 1 Class A Girls’ Basketball Championship, Walter Panas received something unexpected.

The Panthers slipped past Somers on the final eve and were surprisingly seeded first in the tournament, with Somers, Hen Hud and Lakeland seeded second, third and fourth, respectively.

“We were definitely surprised because it’s not that we thought we weren’t good enough, it’s just something we never experienced or expected,” said senior Carlyn Mucci. “Earning the top see means so much to us because it shows how hard we’ve worked this season and also how far our program has come.”

PANAS (16-5) went on and played to its seed with a convincing 52-33 victory Brewster in a first-round game.

The Panthers will host No. 8 Harrison in a quarterfinal

-round game, 5 p.m., Thursday. The winner advances to the Class A final four at the Westchester County Center.

Danielle Merante led Panas with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mucci finished with 11 points and Kellie Brown added nine points. Panas coach Matt Evangelista said it was Mucci’s defense that set the tone.

“Carlyn played phenomenal defense on one of Brewster’s best players,” Evangelista said. “Kristen Kelly handled Brewster’s defensive pressure very well and Jade Pagel played great minutes for us off the bench, getting eight rebounds and taking charge.”

Mucci understood her role and focused on it from the opening tip.

“I guarded their point guard and my job was to take her out of the equation offensively and keep her from shooting,” said Mucci of Brewster’s Maggie DePaoli. “I focused only on what she was doing and trusted my team would defend everyone else.”

A victory would send Panas to rarified air. Evangelista is researching the last time a girls’ basketball team made the final four. As exciting as it sounds, Mucci said she and her teammates are focused on Harrison.

“If everything goes well on Thursday, and we win, it will mean so much to our program and team,” Mucci said. “Our team hasn’t won a sectional game in years and to talk about the County Center right around the corner is new to us, but a goal we’ve had all season.”

Brewster Coach Mike Castaldo said the difference in the game was Panas’ defense.

“We could not have played a worse first half and Panas deserved most of the credit,” he said. “They swarmed Borsari whenever she touched it and denied DePaoli all game. Panas’ energy was through the roof and we were sleeping for the first 16 minutes. Panas took a 27-10 lead at halftime.

“The second half we finally woke up but it was too late. Panas was the team that was playing with something to prove and they did a great job on the 50/50 balls, hustle plays, and they shot extremely well.”

Borsari led the Bears with 15 points.

“Jules left with two minutes to go and got an amazing ovation from the crowd and the entire Panas team,” Castaldo said. “Jules has been a tremendous leader for this team, and a great player for the past four years. We will miss her greatly.”

SOMERS (16-5) took the first step toward a trip to the Westchester County Center for the final four. The Tuskers overcame No. 15 John Jay-Cross River, 51-48, in their third meeting of the season

The Tuskers will host No. 7 Rye, Thursday.

Sniper Liv Lipski had a game-high 19 points, including five more treys. Somers’ coach Marc Hattem noted that Lipski has 17 3-pointers in her last three games.

“Liv’s recent hot streak is a credit to her working on her shot at practice, and just being comfortable, right now,” Hattem said. “Her release point and balance have been great.”

An early run to start the fourth quarter gave Somers a sizeable lead, but John Jay did not quit.

“We made a run early in the fourth quarter to enable us to build the lead, but they forced us into some turnovers and we made a couple of bad decisions,” Hattem said. “They played great and had a chance to tie it late.”

LAKELAND (14-7) survived a scare from No. 13 Nyack in a 44-43 win.

Lakeland will host No. 5 Eastchester, 5 p.m., Thursday in a quarterfinal game. The winner advances to the final four at the Westchester County Center.

Lakeland coach Miranda Lustig said her team led by double digits throughout the game before Nyack raised its level of play in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds.

Rieley Walsh hit key free throws in the final minute, but the Hornets did have to defend against the last shot.

“We made some mistakes down the stretch, but the senior leadership pulled the girls together,” Lakeland coach Miranda Lustig said. “At this point, we just take nothing for granted. The girls realize that every possession counts and that it’s anyone’s game. I know the girls will bring the intensity and passion on Thursday.”

Colleen Walsh had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals and Kelsey Walsh added 11 points.

HEN HUD was shocked by Beacon, falling 44-42, in the opening round to end an otherwise sterling campaign.

PUTNAM VALLEY (14-7), seeded sixth, opened play in the Section 1 Class B Championship with a 69-26 triumph over No. 11 Edgemont.

The Tigers, a 2016 Section 1 final-four participant, will play at third-seeded Valhalla, Wednesday. The winner advances to the Westchester County Center.

Eighth-grader Arianna Stockinger had a game-high 26 points, as the young Tigers improved to 14-7 this season. She was one assist shy of a triple-double, adding nine assists, 14 boards and six steals. Her 11-point third-quarter effort sealed the deal. Morgan Winogradoff and Kelli Venezia added 10 points apiece.

“I’m just so proud of this group,” first-year Putnam Valley coach and alumnus Kristi Dini said. “We have no seniors and six out of our 10 players were either modified or JV players last year.

“They lost four great leaders and seniors last year, including a Division I player, but they’ve all stepped up and decided since their first day of practice that being young would not be an excuse. They’ve worked so hard to get themselves in the position they’re in. This was one of our best team wins. Everyone contributing, sharing the ball, making the extra pass and committing to defense. It was fun to watch.”

OSSINING (16-5), the top seed in Class AA, overwhelmed No. 17 White Plains, 97-64 behind 51 points from UConn-bound Andra Espinoza-Hunter. It was her fifth 50-plus-point game of the season.

The Pride, on a four-game winning streak, will host No. 9 New Rochelle, Thursday in a quarterfinal game. The winner advances to the Class AA final four at the Westchester County Center where the Pride will look to secure a seventh-straight title.

Ossining blitzed White Plains with a 37-point first quarter. Kailah Harris finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Kelsey Quain 14 added 14 points and five steals.

Brewster opened with a 52-44 victory over Ardsley in an out-bracket game before dropping a 52-33 verdict to Panas.

“The outbracket game was the first time where we played for all 32 minutes and we had several players step up on both ends of the court,” Brewster coach Mike Castaldo said. “Kristen Stefacnick was huge in the first half, leading us with eight points. She did a great job of getting to the rim and hitting tough shots.”

Julia Borsari led Brewster with 17 points, Maggie DePaoli added 12 points and Stefancnick finished with 10.

YORKTOWN (12-9), seeded 12th, encountered 2016 Section 1 Class AA finalist North Rockland in the first round and the seventh seed came away with a 57-46 win.

Yorktown coach Kevin Clark pointed out the Cornhuskers went into halftime with a 35-33 lead.

“The girls played a terrific game and displayed real heart and determination,” Clark said. “They played with great effort and did everything possible to win a game against a talented AA opponent. I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them.”

Kat Severino led Yorktown with 17 points. Emily Nigro contributed 11 points and Alyssa Francese added 10 points.

Yorktown finished second in the league behind perennial champion, Ossining.

No.4 Lourdes beat No.13 MAHOPAC, 58-20, in a first-round game.