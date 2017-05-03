Mahopac Murder Probe Ends with Suspect’s Suicide

The murder investigation of Mahopac resident Perla Gatchalian has been solved, Carmel Police Chief Michael Cazzari announced Wednesday morning during a press conference, with the man accused of the crime committing suicide.

Filippo Buffone, who was identified as a suspect by authorities, shot and killed himself near his residence in Harrison on Tuesday. Within 24 hours of the homicide, law enforcement had zeroed in on Buffone, the father-in-law of Galchalian’s daughter, as the possible perpetrator, Cazzari said in a statement.

Gatchalian, 75, was discovered dead last Thursday at her residence at Coventry Circle in Mahopac, a hamlet usually immune to major crimes.

While the investigation continues, there is no indication anyone else besides Buffone, 69, is involved in the homicide, Cazzari said. Cazzari said Gatchalian was shot once and later discovered by a family member.

Cazzari said the motive for the murder pointed to “financial issues,” but wouldn’t discuss further. A firmer timeline of the events leading to the murder were not revealed by police because the investigation is ongoing, Cazzari said. A murder weapon has been recovered along Route 6 in Yorktown, according to Cazzari.

Assisting in the investigation was the New York State Police and Putnam County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the Harrison Police Department and Yorktown Police Department.

Gatchalian lived with members of the Buffone family and helped care for her three grandchildren, according to Mahopac Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dennis Creedon.

“They’re devastated,” Cazzari said of the family’s reaction to the entire ordeal. “They’ve lost two grandparents.”