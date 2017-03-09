Lynch Withdraws from Pleasantville Trustee Race

By Anna Young

Jerry Lynch has withdrawn his candidacy for trustee of the Village of Pleasantville.

“At this time, my family and professional commitments are my priority and may keep me from fulfilling the requirements of a Village Board member with the time and focus this important role deserves,” Lynch said in a statement to The Examiner.

The former trustee, who announced plans to run for one of the two open seats in January, added that he apologizes for any inconvenience but has full confidence in the candidates for village trustee.

With the Mar. 21 election rapidly approaching, Lynch’s name will remain on the ballot seeing how it’s too late to have it removed.

If Lynch receives the winning votes, he will have to resign and the remaining candidate will take his place, explained Judy Weintraub, Pleasantville village clerk.

Lynch will not be attending tonight’s PCTV/Examiner candidate debate at Village Hall but the forum will be held with Trustee Stephen Lord and Nicole Asquith scheduled to participate.