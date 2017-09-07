LWVWP/WPCNA White Plains Democratic Primary Candidates Forum Tonight

The League of Women Voters and the White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations are co-sponsoring a forum for candidates running for mayor and Common Council in the Democratic Party. It will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rochambeau School Auditorium, 228 Fisher Avenue, White Plains.

The forum will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Although only registered Democrats can vote in the primary election (to be held on September 12), all community members are welcome to attend the forum.

In order to insure that a wide range of issues are addressed by the candidates, questions will be submitted in writing in one or two ways: by email in advance of the meeting to bethkava@gmail.com or at the forum itself. Doors will be open at 6:30 p.m. and cards will be available for audience members to submit questions. Please include your name and address on submissions. Questions will not be taken from the floor.

For questions about the event, or additional information, please email Beth Kava, using the subject line “Democratic forum” at bethkava@gmail.com.