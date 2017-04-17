LWVWP to Sponsor Voting Issues and Reform in New York Forum

Voter reform is an issue that should be of concern to all New Yorkers, according to Stephen Cohen, President, League of Women Voters White Plains. The following statement, released by the LWV of New York State expresses disappointment about the state of voting rights in New York when compared to other states and presents the basis for discussion at a forum to be held in White Plains this Wednesday.

“The League of Women Voters of New York State is outraged that the budget deal touted by the Governor and the legislature once again failed to implement any reforms to make voting easier and more accessible. The League has fought for voting reform as well as anti-corruption measures for more than three decades. Our state continues to rank near the bottom in terms of voter turnout and participation. In 2016, lines at the polls left New Yorkers waiting for hours to cast their ballot and the names of voters in New York City were wrongly purged from voter rolls. How long must the people wait until the legislature acts on common sense voting reforms? Governor Cuomo proposed two reforms that would have made voting more accessible. Automatic voter registration and early voting would have reduced lines on Election Day and empowered voters to cast their ballot when it is most convenient. But these proposed reforms were once again left behind while the legislature adopted the budget. The legislature needs to act and pass comprehensive voting reforms during this legislative session. In this 100th anniversary year of women getting the right to vote in New York, it is time to bring our state into the twenty-first century and pass early voting and automatic voter registration.”

The program will offer an overview of voting issues in the 2016 election with a focus on voting issues in New York State and discuss efforts at voting reform including the “New York Votes” Act proposed by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Each participant will speak briefly, followed by a moderated panel discussion and conclude with questions from the audience.

White Plains LWV president Stephen Cohen said, “Voting reforms are at the core of the League’s mission. No matter what issues people care about, voting reform underpins them all and is something every citizen should care about.”

Panelists include: Moderator, Sally Robinson, LWVNY, Vice President Issues and Advocacy; Tomas Lopez, Counsel on the voting rights team, Brennan Center for Justice, New York University School of Law; New York State Assemblyman David Buchwald, 93rd District Chair, subcommittee on Election Day Operations and Voter Disenfranchisement; member, Committee on Election Law; Jennifer Wilson

LWVNY, Director of Program and Policy.

The forum will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. at Church Street School Auditorium

295 Church St., White Plains.