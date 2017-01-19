Local Republicans Question, Slam Various Cuomo Proposals

State Senator Terrence Murphy said while there has been a property tax cap in place for several years, the state senate just passed a cap on state spending that Cuomo should sign off on “because our credit card is maxed.”

Murphy said that unfunded mandates have made local budgets difficult to navigate, noting Cuomo refused to sign an indigent defense bill that would have helped relieve counties of the cost for residents that need public legal counsel.

“He’s spending all this money,” Murphy said. “I have no idea where it’s coming from.”

Murphy also slammed Cuomo’s free college plan, noting many residents in the district he represents would not qualify for free college. He also questioned whether the proposal would benefit United States citizens or also include families that came to the country illegally.

“AKA the Dream Act,” Murphy, referencing the proposal that would allow illegal immigrants to apply for financial aid for colleges in the state, said. “And as I said, keep dreaming.”

State Senator Sue Serino said the county executives and other local leaders in her district that encompasses Putnam and Dutchess counties are already sharing services. Serino called Cuomo’s challenge of local governments “surprising” and “upsetting.”

Serino had multiple questions about the free college tuition plan from Cuomo, including how long a student must stay in New York to get the benefit, what incentive is there for them to remain in the state after graduation and finally “what kind of a message are we sending to the people who work three jobs to put themselves through college and they’re still paying off their loans.”