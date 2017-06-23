Local Law Enforcement Steps Up Patrols During Graduation Season

This June, many of Putnam County’s teens will be graduating high school and getting ready for college or entry into the work force. Many see this time as a “rite of passage” and engage in underage drinking and drug use (marijuana being the top drug). Also many parents see no problem in hosting graduation parties where alcohol will be served. Graduations are meant to be enjoyable and memorable experiences. “However, when alcohol and/or drugs are in the mix, quite the opposite can happen especially in Putnam where many young people will be getting in their cars to travel to and from parties around the County” says Bruce Kelly, Coalition Coordinator of Putnam Communities That Care Coalition.

To insure that our young people have a safe and enjoyable graduation, law enforcement in Putnam County will be conducting party patrols throughout the graduation season. They will be on the lookout for intoxicated/impaired drivers as well as for underage drinking parties at area residences. “High School graduation is a time for celebration, a special occasion not to be marred by tragedy. Extra police officers will be assigned to DWI enforcement during graduation weekend to promote traffic safety” says Carmel Police Chief Michael Cazzari.

Every town in Putnam County has passed legislation entitled Social Host Liability Law. These local laws make it a misdemeanor to “host, suffer, permit, organize, or allow a party, gathering or event at his or her place of residence…where three or more minors are present and alcoholic beverages are being consumed by any minor.” In other words, it is illegal for anyone to host a party at their home and allow underage drinking to occur. This misdemeanor crime is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $3000 fine.

Putnam County Sheriff Donald B. Smith noted that the dire ramifications for hosting a drinking party for minors go beyond legal exposure. “Allowing teens to drink alcohol in one’s home not only brings with it severe criminal penalties and civil liability,” said the Sheriff, “but, even more to the point, how could one live with himself or herself afterward if a teen dies or is maimed as a result?”

The Putnam Communities That Care Coalition along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, NY State Police, Kent Police Department, Carmel Police Department, Cold Spring Police Department & Brewster Police Department wish all of our graduates good luck and remind them to be safe during graduation time.