Local Agency Committed to Wellness Changes Name

After 20 years of dedicated service providing hope and counseling to those in need, the Putnam Family & Community Services center is changing its name to CoveCare Center at the end of July.

With the Carmel community center celebrating their 20-year anniversary, Chief Executive Officer Diane Russo felt they could better reach those in need under a distinct name that reflects the non-profit’s growth, vision, and commitment to recovery and wellness.

“We need to make sure we’re able to reach people who need us,” said Deborah Levin, Director of Development. “We felt confined by the name so hopefully this helps us and the community.”

Russo explained that for years, community members and other agencies either didn’t know they existed or would confused them for other organizations that had a similar name. She added the importance of distinguishing themselves from the crowd, especially with so many unaware of the services they provide.

“We have people dying from drug overdoses. We have people having mental breaks and families in crisis. They don’t know we’re here,” Russo said. “We’re here for the community, we’re a community based agency, and our doors are open to everybody.”

Since their doors opened, the counseling center has improved the physical and mental wellbeing for those with social, behavioral and complex needs. The experienced staff provides an array of services that involve alcohol and substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, health education, crisis response, smoking prevention, rehabilitation, habilitation, family support, and outreach and mobile treatment for seniors.