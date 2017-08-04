Live Music, Food, Artisans and Fireworks Finale to Highlight Hudson Valley Exposition Saturday

The Hudson Valley Exposition returns to Peekskill Riverfront Green on Saturday, August 5, from 1 to 10 p.m. with live music, artisans, interactive kids activities, local businesses, and great food and beverages. Vendor spaces are still available and volunteers are still needed to help manage the event.

“We are showcasing everything that makes the Hudson Valley such a special place to experience,” said Exposition Director and Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Deb Milone. “We will have a lot of new experiences, plus family favorites from years past. We are adding the Fireworks Finale to cap off our day-long celebration along with nationally-known performers.”

The Exposition promotes the benefits and bounty of living, working and playing in the Hudson Valley with a focus on art, music, trendy businesses, holistic/wellness, unique and special businesses, and energy and technology along with the best of the Hudson Valley’s food, beer and wine.

Kids will enjoy an interactive experience in the Kidz Zone where they can make art, challenge their knowledge of science through experiments, hold a variety of cuddly animals and play in a rolling arcade center.

Admission is $10, suggested donation per adult 18 and over to enter the Exposition Area; kids are free. Most activities and demonstrations are free, but some may require a fee. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The Exposition and Fireworks are presented by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. The Main Event sponsor is Entergy. Entertainment sponsors are Ginsburg Development Corp and Fidelis Care. Main sponsors include D. Bertoline & Sons, 100.7 WHUD and The City of Peekskill.

For more information, please contact 914-737-3600 or visit www.hvexposition.com. For regular updates, please like the Exposition’s Facebook page or check the website.