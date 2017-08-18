Lineup Announced for Weeklong Celebration of Jazz

Highly famed jazz musician Louis Armstrong once said, “If you have to ask what jazz is, you’ll never know.” And, to expand on that notion, ArtsWestchester has stated its intention to encourage all music lovers to experience jazz first-hand at this year’s Jazz Fest, which will return for its sixth year in downtown White Plains in September.

A collaboration between ArtsWestchester, The City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID), Jazz Fest is a five-day event that will spotlight top jazz musicians in Westchester County and special guests 14-time Grammy Winner Paquito D’Rivera and acclaimed New Orleans Saxophonist Donald Harrison, Jr.

The event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, and will include established jazz and Latin jazz musicians, emerging artists and a tasty array of dining opportunities that promise a great cultural experience for everyone from jazz enthusiasts to families and casual listeners.

This year’s featured musicians include an array of groups, from a small orchestra led by versatile Colombian pianist and composer Pablo Mayor to an ensemble led by local Peekskill-based jazz tenor saxophonist and jazz educator Ray Blue.

The last day of the festival provides a grand culmination of jazz sounds from Columbian, Puerto Rico, America and more.

The concerts are either free or affordably priced and the venues are conveniently located throughout White Plains and accessible by public transportation.

The 2017 White Plains Jazz Fest events include:

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Free, Outdoors, Downtown White Plains

Noon: Downtown Music at Grace Concert – A performance by the Hiroshi Yamazaki ensemble with Glenda Davenport.

1 to 3 p.m.: Court Street Farmer’s Market – Live Jazz TBA

6 to 11 p.m.: White Plains Jazz Stroll, a sampling of local jazz talent in restaurants in downtown White Plains.

Thursday, Sept.14: General Admission, $20

ArtsWestchester, 31 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains

One Ticket – Two Performances

7:30 p.m.: Ray Blue Quintet – Peekskill based jazz tenor saxophonist and jazz educator brings his ensemble to ArtsWestchester’s gallery stage with a blend of classic jazz and original compositions.

10p.m.: SUNY Purchase Conservatory Faculty and Student Jam, hosted by pianist, Pete Malinverni, Director, SUNY Purchase Jazz Studies Program.

Friday, Sept. 15: General Admission – $20

ArtsWestchester, 31 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains

8 p.m.: Pablo Mayor Sextet – Versatile Colombian pianist and composer blends an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary South American musical styles into the jazz idiom with a core group from his acclaimed orchestra, Folklore Urbano.

Saturday, Sept. 16: General Admission – Tickets starting at $24

White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Place, White Plains

8p.m.: The Paquito D’Rivera Quintet – Iconic Cuban American virtuoso of the clarinet and saxophone, composer and fourteen-time Grammy winner in both jazz and classical categories brings his unique blend of a global sensitivity to Jazz Fest.

Sunday, Sept. 17: White Plains Jazz and Food Festival Noon to 5:30 p.m., Free

Outdoors along Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains,

12 to 12:45 p.m.: SUNY Purchase Jazz Ensemble

1 to 1:50 p.m.: Kenny Lee All Stars – White Plains’ own Kenny Lee (trumpet/flugel horn) – straight ahead jazz.

2:10 to 3 p.m.: Steve Kroon Latin Jazz Sextet. Puerto Rican percussionist extraordinaire to jazz, Latin and R&B icons lead his Latin jazz ensemble through a dynamic blend of classic and original music.

3:20 to 4:10 p.m.: Sage. An all-women’s jazz, blues and contemporary ensemble, Sage creates a sound that transcends time and generation – part contemporary, part nostalgic and a whole lot of soul.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Donald Harrison – From the birthplace of American Jazz, New Orleans based saxophonist, educator, and “Big Chief” brings the festival to a close with the spirit of Congo Square – where it all started.

Plus, Jazz Fest is pleased to welcome Food Bank for Westchester’s Empty Bowls event to downtown White Plains from noon to 5:30 p.m. Be sure to stop by their display to purchase an artist-made bowl with delicious soup served by local chefs – all to raise awareness for September’s Hunger Action Month.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://artsw.org/jazzfest.