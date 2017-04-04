Lines Drawn in White Plains Mayoral Race

The next White Plains mayoral race might be determined by a Democratic primary in September.

Incumbent Mayor Tom Roach, a Democrat, received the endorsement of his party for reelection by a supermajority vote of District Leaders at the monthly meeting of the Democratic City Committee last Thursday.

Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona, who announced her candidacy for mayor in January, challenging Roach, withdrew her nomination from the floor before the vote, choosing to take her message outside and force a Democratic primary.

At this time, there have been no bids from any candidate from the Republican or other party for Mayor of White Plains.

Roach said he was honored to have the overwhelming support of the Democratic Party this year. “Their endorsement is a strong recognition of the tremendous progress White Plains has made over the past six years, and the exciting opportunities we have over the next four years. White Plains has a growing population, a fiscally responsible and effective government, and jobs flowing in. We’ve come a long way, but I look forward to continuing to show that progressive values work in local government at this critical point in American history,” Roach said.

Lecuona said she withdrew her name because the White Plains Democratic City Committee endorsement process was undemocratic. “White Plains Democrats also deserve a more open and transparent process for choosing their leaders. Just like the superdelegates in last year’s primary process, the Nominating Committee has picked its candidate before the voters have had their say.”

“The Democratic line in November will not be decided by a small group of insiders on a sub-committee nor will it be decided tonight in this room. It will decided by the voters of White Plains at the ballot box in September,” Lecuona continued. She invited all of the gathered district leaders to join her campaign team. “

The Democratic Primary for Mayor and City Council will be held on September 12, 2017.