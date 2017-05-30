Lines Drawn for Kent Supervisor Seat

One-time allies, even if for a brief time only, are now both running for the supervisor’s seat in Town of Kent.

Supervisor Maureen Fleming, a Democrat, and Patricia Madigan, a Republican, were both in support of ousting former supervisor Kathy Doherty in 2013, but now the two are facing off in Fleming’s first major party opponent since she took office.

Fleming said she believes the town is moving in the right direction and wants to see existing projects come to a close under her watch. A Kent supervisor can serve eight years before being term limited out and Fleming is halfway there.

Fleming said the town has not raised taxes since she took over because it’s been able to cut wasteful spending. While taxes have remained even, Fleming noted town work has become more efficient and new initiatives have been undertaken.

Working with Highway Superintendent Richard Othmer, Fleming said the town has improved the highway department by replacing aging out equipment and modernizing the department.

Fleming worked to open the grounds around town center with the library and recreation department holding multiple programs each year, including for holidays like Independence Day. An all-inclusive playground is also in the works for town center property, which Fleming said would be a “jewel for the community.”

She also touted that town board meetings are professionally conducted and residents have their voices heard. Transparency has also improved with all work sessions videotaped, a practice not done before Fleming’s tenure.

Madigan said she wants to bring better communication in town between both departments and residents and also have a stronger presence as supervisor. Additionally, she said the other four town board members also deserve credit for keeping taxes at bay the last few years.

She plans to cultivate a strategic plan to bring more change to Kent, noting when old classmates visit the area they grew up in, they remark how it looks the same.

“I expected more to be done in the past three and a half years that perhaps with different leadership more can be accomplished,” Madigan said. She said she hopes to run a positive campaign that will outline ways to benefit Kent.

Madigan will be running with incumbents Bill Huestis and Paul Denbaum on the Republican line. Fleming will be running with newcomers Jason Makely and Stephen Papas on the Democratic line. Right now the four town board members are Republicans.

Last time Fleming ran, she only had a minor line opponent, Dennis Illuminati, who was on the Conservative line. She won with about a 70 percent of the vote.

When asked about Madigan running, Fleming said she didn’t know what Madigan’s motivation was and the two haven’t spoken. But Fleming stressed she’s followed through on what she discussed in her past campaigns.

“I’ve kept all my campaign promises from both of my campaigns,” Fleming said. “I think that I’m leading the town in a good direction, I think we’re moving forward. I don’t think we need to go in reverse.”