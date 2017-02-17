Lincoln Remembrance Day Planned in Peekskill Feb. 18

The Lincoln Society and the Lincoln Depot Museum in Peekskill will jointly sponsor a series of “LINCOLN REMEMBRANCE DAY” events on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

The program will commemorate President Lincoln’s historic connection to Peekskill. In February 1861, during his Inaugural train journey from Springfield, Illinois to Washington, DC, Lincoln made a brief speaking stop at the old train depot in Peekskill and addressed a gathering of 1,500 people. It was Lincoln’s only speaking event in Westchester County during his lifetime.

The program events for “REMEMBRANCE DAY” are as follows:

10:00 AM – wreath laying ceremony featuring an honor guard of Civil War-era re-enactors at the Lincoln Exedra on South Street in Peekskill (public invited).

10:30 AM – Lincoln’s speech to the citizens of Peekskill will be re-enacted outside the Lincoln Depot Museum at 10 South Water Street in Peekskill (public invited).

11:00 AM – Dr. Charles Strozier, author of Your Friend Forever, A. Lincoln (2016), will make a presentation at the Lincoln Depot Museum, followed by a question & answer session & book signing ($5.00 suggested donation). Dr. Strozier is a history professor at John Jay College (CUNY) in Manhattan and a psychoanalyst.

12:30 PM – a “Drinkin’ with Lincoln” pub crawl through Peekskill will originate at the nearby Peekskill Brewery, featuring specially-priced drinks, luncheon foods for purchase, and revelry along the way (all persons over age 21 invited).

The Lincoln Society in Peekskill was founded in 1903 and is one of the oldest Lincoln groups in the United States. It pre-dates the creation of the Abraham Lincoln Society in Springfield, Illinois, which was created in 1908.

The Lincoln Depot Museum operates on the site of the 19th century train depot in Peekskill and was opened in 2014 after a multi-year renovation process. The museum is operated by a non-profit foundation headed by Westchester County Legislator John Testa.

Additional information is available on the website of the Lincoln Society in Peekskill (www.lincolnsociety.com) and the website of the Lincoln Depot Museum (www.lincolndepotmuseum.org).