Legislature Again Defends Actions in Levy vs. Smith Settlement

While it’s been more than a month since the Putnam County Legislature voted to take $125,000 from county coffers to help settle the Adam Levy vs. Don Smith lawsuit, lawmakers once again defended the decision last week.

The county Legislature issued a five- paragraph statement in response to inquiries and comments made by county residents about the controversial vote. During a special meeting in June, eight lawmakers in attendance unanimously approved $125,000 of taxpayer money to be paid to Levy, the former district attorney, who sued Sheriff Smith for defamation. The lawsuit, originally for $5 million, alleged Smith defamed Levy by falsely accusing him of interfering in a rape case of his former trainer. Smith, as part of the settlement, agreed to pay $25,000 from his own pocket and issued a public retraction letter admitting he provided untruths publicly about Levy.

The press release was a unanimous decision by all nine lawmakers, Chairwoman Ginny Nacerino told The Putnam Examiner.

According to the press release, the legislature said after the trial got underway, county attorney Jennifer Bumgarner, legislative counsel Robert Firriolo, trial counsel for NYMIR and NYMIR’s claims counsel all recommended the settlement to avoid the possibility of an adverse verdict and avoid additional legal fees and costs.