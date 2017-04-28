Legislative 8 Race Could Feature Republican Primary Rematch

“I was elected not to be a rubber stamp but to be a watchman representing the residents of the district over county budgets and policies,” LoBue said in an email. “Consensus and agreement should not be the price of silencing important issues that should be debated and discussed vigorously.”

LoBue, a lifelong resident, is serving her third term on the legislature. She knocked off an incumbent in her first race for the seat almost nine years ago and since then has taken many fiscal conservative positions. She’s also been a fierce opponent of County Executive MaryEllen Odell’s agenda.

Over the past of couple of years, the small government advocate voted against putting millions into Tilly Foster Farm and voted against the controversial Butterfield senior center lease in Cold Spring. She’s also voted against the budget put forth by the county executive several times because she argued the spending was too high.

(Odell, to no surprise, backed Sayegh last time she ran against LoBue.)

LoBue, sometimes the sole voice of dissent, has frustrated many of her colleagues on the all-Republican legislature leading to public infighting between her and other lawmakers at committee meetings and full legislature meetings.

She is currently the longest serving member of the legislature.

When asked if she thinks she’ll be endorsed by the local Republican Committee, LoBue said it’s the consistent policy of the committee to support incumbents. In 2014, LoBue earned the endorsement over Sayegh.

The first time Sayegh and LoBue faced off in a Republican primary, LoBue was able to fend off the first time candidate by earning 55 percent of the vote and went on to win by a larger margin in the general election with Sayegh only on the Independence line.

“Whether casual meetings on the street, or in supermarkets or at church, I have been gratified by the expressions of encouragement and appreciation by residents throughout my district for my efforts on their behalf,” LoBue said.