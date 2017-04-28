Legislative 8 Race Could Feature Republican Primary Rematch

It appears the race for the Putnam County legislative seat in district 8 could be a rematch of familiar opponents.
Amy Sayegh announced her intention to run for the legislative 8 seat Friday evening in front of friends, family and supporters, including Sheriff Don Smith and Carmel Supervisor Kenny Schmitt. Incumbent Dini LoBue confirmed to The Putnam Examiner she intends to run for reelection and a fourth term. The two Mahopac Republicans ran against each other in 2014.
Sayegh said she wants to address numerous issues if elected. She said it’s important to relieve the tax burden on residents and work toward “real solutions.” She also noted her support for programs that would help seniors, disabled people, and veterans and fight against the drug epidemic overtaking the Lower Hudson Valley. She wants to work with business owners and local officials to create a strong business community in the downtown area of Mahopac and along the Route 6 corridor.
“I am running because I believe I can do an excellent job as a county legislator,” Sayegh said in an email.
An 18-year resident, Sayegh has been active in the community. She has been on the Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce board and is the founder and director of Community Cares, a non-profit dedicated to helping families that have a relative undergoing cancer treatment.
Though Sayegh lobbed light criticism at LoBue last time the two faced off, when asked about LoBue’s performance the past few years, Sayegh said she didn’t want to make the race about the current lawmaker.
Sayegh said she plans to present her vision to the Carmel Republican Committee next month in hopes of nabbing their endorsement. When asked if she planned on forcing a primary either way, Sayegh replied she hasn’t thought that far ahead.
“My plan is to work hard and try to secure the support and respect of the members of the Carmel Republican Committee,” Sayegh said.
LoBue said she’s faithfully discharged her duties as a county lawmaker by providing necessary oversight to the policies and budget proposals put forth by the county executive branch. She stressed her job is to hold the executive branch and other county departments accountable for their actions, which affect the lives of the residents in her district.
“I was elected not to be a rubber stamp but to be a watchman representing the residents of the district over county budgets and policies,” LoBue said in an email. “Consensus and agreement should not be the price of silencing important issues that should be debated and discussed vigorously.”
LoBue, a lifelong resident, is serving her third term on the legislature. She knocked off an incumbent in her first race for the seat almost nine years ago and since then has taken many fiscal conservative positions. She’s also been a fierce opponent of County Executive MaryEllen Odell’s agenda.
Over the past of couple of years, the small government advocate voted against putting millions into Tilly Foster Farm and voted against the controversial Butterfield senior center lease in Cold Spring. She’s also voted against the budget put forth by the county executive several times because she argued the spending was too high.
(Odell, to no surprise, backed Sayegh last time she ran against LoBue.)
LoBue, sometimes the sole voice of dissent, has frustrated many of her colleagues on the all-Republican legislature leading to public infighting between her and other lawmakers at committee meetings and full legislature meetings.
She is currently the longest serving member of the legislature.
When asked if she thinks she’ll be endorsed by the local Republican Committee, LoBue said it’s the consistent policy of the committee to support incumbents. In 2014, LoBue earned the endorsement over Sayegh.
The first time Sayegh and LoBue faced off in a Republican primary, LoBue was able to fend off the first time candidate by earning 55 percent of the vote and went on to win by a larger margin in the general election with Sayegh only on the Independence line.
“Whether casual meetings on the street, or in supermarkets or at church, I have been gratified by the expressions of encouragement and appreciation by residents throughout my district for my efforts on their behalf,” LoBue said.