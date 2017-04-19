Lakeland Board to Seek Reimbursement from School Trustee

The Lakeland Board of Education is planning to ask one of its own to reimburse the district after he allegedly violated state law by exceeding a $750 annual earnings limit while serving on the board.

In an April 6 statement posted on the district’s website, the Board of Education, mentioning its “fiduciary duties,” stated it will “seek to recover the overpayments made to Board Member Steve Rosen.”

According to a published report, Rosen earned about $23,000 since 2008, receiving more than $750 eight of the 10 years he has served. President of the Shrub Oak Athletic Club (SOAC), Rosen earned the money working for the district, either providing security or operating the scoreboard at sporting events.

A week earlier, the Board of Education issued a statement praising Rosen’s contributions on the board and with the SOAC.

“Steve Rosen is known to be a tireless and dedicated youth volunteer in the school community,” the board stated. “He is also an important and contributory member of this Board of Education.”

Rosen, who did not attend last week’s board meeting, has declined to comment on the article that triggered the board’s review, but noted he had received a lot of support from the community through phone calls, emails and text messages.

Meanwhile, the Board of Education also stated the Lakeland Audit Committee will undertake a review of internal controls and procedures.

“Internal controls are reviewed annually by the district’s external auditor and have been reviewed in the past by the district’s internal auditor,” the board stated. “Existing controls will be reviewed this year without waiting for the annual audit.”

Last year, Rosen, who resides in Mohegan Lake and works in sales, was reelected to another three-year term.