Krivak’s Motion for New Trial Denied

David Propper | Dec 20, 2016 |

Andrew Krivak, who was put away almost 20 years ago for the murder of Josette Wright, will not get a new trial, according to the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office.

In a press release, District Attorney Bob Tendy announced Krivak’s motion for a new trial following the acquittal of Anthony DiPippo, who was jailed for the same crime, was denied by the county court.

Krivak filed a motion introducing new evidence that would give him a better chance at an acquittal, but the court ruled against each argument, according to the DA’s office.

Krivak and DiPippo were both jailed in 1997 after they were found guilty of raping and killing Wright, who was only 12-years-old at the time of the brutal attack. Earlier this year, DiPippo was found not guilty in his third trial involving the case.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.