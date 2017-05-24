Know Your Neighbor: Anthony Viceroy, Medical Group CEO, Pleasantville

Anthony Viceroy has known for nearly five years what a good place WESTMED Medical Group is to work.

That’s when Viceroy arrived at WESTMED to become its chief financial officer.

Since late 2015, he has been the CEO of the Purchase-based multispecialty medical group, overseeing about 450 medical providers in almost every type of specialty along with a roster of administrators and support staff at 14 locations throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Now plenty of others know that WESTMED is an outstanding workplace. Last month it was named among the 30 best health care employers to work for in the United States by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work, an organization that rates companies on its commitment to employees. It was on a list with nationally recognized providers such as St. Jude’s Research Hospital, the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic.

Viceroy said he’s not surprised because WESTMED, in its 21st year, had a top-flight medical team and staff in place since before he came aboard. But the distinction is a high honor. Strong employee satisfaction translates into patient satisfaction, he said.

“On one hand, it’s Fortune and it’s national recognition, it’s exciting and it’s humbling at the same time, but I still think that it shows a lot of consistency and focus around service excellence, and if you take care of your employees, you help take care of your patients,” Viceroy said. “That’s the business that we’re in. It wasn’t a stretch but it was humbling nonetheless.”

Viceroy, 48, a 19-year Pleasantville resident, came to WESTMED in August 2012 after 10 years at Omnicom, a global marketing and corporate communications firm. Before that Viceroy spent four years at a Danish biopharmaceutical company working his way up to become treasurer of North American operations.

A CPA, Viceroy started his career with what is considered the Big 4 public accounting firms.

But the rapidly evolving world of health care, which is about one-sixth of the national economy, keeps him and everyone on their toes. Viceroy came to WESTMED at a time when changes in the delivery of health care had begun, undergoing major changes that continue today and promise to do so into the future.

“The nice thing about health care is that you don’t have one day that’s ever boring,” Viceroy said. “It evolves and transforms by the minute. I think you look at it in a clear-vision way where the most important relationship is the one between the patient and the provider. That’s where trust is gained, that’s where the relationship is, that’s where the care comes from, and then you look to see how do you support beyond that relationship.”

Viceroy, the father of a 25-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter, grew up in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx. He studied accounting at Iona College before earning his MBA in global business management and corporate finance at Fordham.

He said after years of traveling abroad for his job, the 20-minute commute from his Pleasantville home agrees with him. He enjoys spending free time relaxing with family and watching sports.

For the future, WESTMED is likely to continue to grow, but any growth has to be strategically effective, Viceroy said. Its Westchester locations, all of which provide most services and specialties, are in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle. Two years ago, the group expanded into Connecticut and has a growing presence in Greenwich, Darien and Stamford.

“So, we like growth like any organization does, but we’re very mindful of strategic growth and not just growing for the sake of saying look how many flags I have across the country, Viceroy said.

Despite making his first career foray into the health care industry, the principles of maintaining a strong organization requires asking many questions, learning and surrounding oneself with a strong staff. He credits former Medical Director Dr. Barney Newman and founding president Dr. Simeon Schwartz, who will be retiring in about two months, as having provided the medical group with a strong foundation.

“I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by such great people, both our providers and our administrative staff,” Viceroy said. “Hopefully, I give back as much as they do.”