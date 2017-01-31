Kent Town Board to Discuss Selling Former Rec. Building

With the former recreation building in the Town of Kent empty for the last few years, the town board is exploring whether it should sell off the property along Route 52.

In an interview, Supervisor Maureen Fleming said the town board would discuss its options during tonight’s (Tuesday) town board meeting and possibly look into getting the building appraised to see how much it’s worth. The workshop portion of the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The majority of the town board in 2014 opted to shutter the building that only housed a couple of town employees when Fleming first took over in order to save money in heating and electricity bills. The recreation department employees were moved to town hall and the only use the building has now is storing old equipment, Fleming said.

Fleming said past town boards discussed selling it before the housing market tanked which would’ve resulted in the town getting little to no value for it. Fleming said she doesn’t have an opinion yet because she doesn’t know how much the building is worth.

“A couple of different uses have been suggested so I’m interested where this board wants to go with it,” Fleming said.

Councilman Bill Huestis said when selling the building was seriously discussed last time, he was the town’s recreation director and felt the department needed to keep that space to meet town’s recreational needs.