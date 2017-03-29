JV Mall Gives Local Art Alliance Space to Showcase Works

By Anna Young

With the Jefferson Valley Mall undergoing renovations, local artists are being given an opportunity to show their work in vacant storefronts.

Mall management has recently given the Peekskill Art Alliance (PAA), a community-based art organization, a temporary rent-free space that the PAA has transformed into an exhibit featuring work by members of the organization.

“We are so lucky that they wanted to have art by local artists here,” sculptor Jo-Ann Brody said. “For 20 years we’ve been trying to get someone in the city of Peekskill to let us do this in a vacant space, so it’s extremely gratifying that the mall itself sees the value of this and is giving us this opportunity.”

With at least 30 artists showing within the gallery featured artwork includes, scenic photography, oil paintings, watercolor paintings, still life paintings, acrylic canvas, mixed media, wood work, sculptors, stoneware, bead knitting, functional pottery and much more.

All works are available for purchase with artwork ranging from $4 to $1,300.

Brody said that since the gallery opened on March 3, they’ve attracted a lot of foot traffic including new members who are looking to display their work as well.

“People are coming out of the woodwork,” artist Daniel Intriligator said.

While the PAA is enjoying their time at the mall, they hope they can make their temporary stay last as long as possible.

“We originally talked about being here until April 17 and every discussion we’ve had with mall management says we’ll still be here,” Brody said. “What we don’t know is where we’re going next because we don’t know if the space is renting.”

Brody added that while management has been overwhelmingly cooperative, she said there’s nothing worse than seeing empty space in the mall.

The PAA gallery can currently be found on the lower level of the mall near the elevator on Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.