JP Doyle’s Hits a Homerun for Make-A-Wish with Charity Softball Game

On Saturday, the weatherman blessed Brain Doyle and his partner Nicky Bell with a beautiful evening for the Third Annual JP Doyle’s Charity Celebrity Softball Game to benefit the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, at Devries Park, in Sleepy Hollow.

About 400 people surrounded Devries Field, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s All-Stars challenged the Boomer and Carton Team in the Third Annual event. “The good weather does not hurt and the star appeal has gotten bigger and bigger, we are very excited,” said Brain Doyle, the co-owner of JP Doyle’s Restaurant, in Sleepy Hollow and the organizer of the event.

“The community has been so supportive of us and this is our way of giving back. We have also had the opportunity to create friendships with members on both participating teams and they have been a pleasure to deal with; it is a great community night,” continued Doyle.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, former NY Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason with WFAN Radio Anchor Craig Carton hosted the event for the third year. Esiason and Carton are the Co-Hosts of the popular WFAN “Boomer and Carton” Show.

Joining them to make the evening a memorable occasion was Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch, who was appointed by Manfred in January as Youth Softball Ambassador for MLB. Also, Vickie Biello and Al Dukes, WFAN Radio Sports Reporters, former NFL player Chris Simms, former NY Islanders Goalie Rick DiPietro, who is presently Co-Host of the ESPN “Hahn and Humpty” Show and “Sour Shoes” of the Howard Stern Show was the Public Address Announcer for the event.

The Boomer and Carton Team were defeated by Manfred’s MLB All-Stars, 11-9, in the ensuing Charity Softball Game. Nonetheless, winning or losing the game was not the priority this evening for either Manfred or Carton.

“Baseball has a long relationship with Make-A-Wish. This event is just a local extension of that baseball activity. This is my hometown and Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is a favorite charity of my wife and me,” stated Manfred, who is a resident of Sleepy Hollow.

“We are in a position where we can take timeout out of our selfish, egotistical lives and do some good for other people,” said Carton. “When Boomer and I started the radio show 10 years ago that was part of our mandate, whether it was for his Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis or my charity years later Tic Toc Stop for Tourette or what Rob Manfred and JP Doyle’s does for Make-A-Wish, we are in a position to do good,” declared Carton.

Sleepy Hollow Deputy Mayor Glenn Rosenbloom attended the event and presented a Proclamation to Doyle, Manfred, Esiason, Carton and Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, declaring June 1, 2017, as Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Day, in the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

The Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley serves Westchester, Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster Counties. Since its inception in 1986, the chapter has granted wishes for over 2300 Wish Kids with life threatening medical conditions.

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley has a Wish House located on South Broadway in Tarrytown. “This is really a community event. If you look around you will see many people from the local community, who worked hard to make this happen, especially Brian Doyle and Nicky Bell from JP Doyle’s. It is a grass roots event, very special and a lot of fun, “said Thomas J. Conklin, who has been the President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for 12 years.