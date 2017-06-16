JF Football Clinic for Youth

Take advantage of this opportunity to develop and improve football skills under the guidance of Jerry Flora, Head Coach Wm. Patterson University; Michael Lindberg, Head Coach White Plains High School; Mike O’Donnell, Head Coach Stepinac High School. They will be joined by the coaching staff of White Plains and Stepinac High Schools and former NFL players.

The clinic is for all levels, beginners to advanced.

Boys and girls, entering 2nd to 8th grade, Saturday, June 17, 9 to 11 a.m. at Highlands Middle School (Parker Stadium), White Plains,.

Pre-register at White Plains Recreation & Parks Dept., 85 Gedney Way, White Plains; 914-422-1336.

Onsite registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

There is no fee, however, in lieu of a fee, please feel free to make a donation to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org.