Interim Peekskill Superintendent of Schools Chosen by BOE

The Peekskill Board of Education has appointed an interim superintendent of schools for the upcoming school year.

Mary Keenan Foster, who has served as the district’s assistant superintendent for elementary education, was chosen by the board at its June 20 meeting, effective July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 or until a permanent superintendent is selected.

“Mrs. Foster’s well known, long standing service to our children and community, along with her leadership that helped shape our plan for district reorganization, makes her the right person for this position as we focus on the critically important task of recruiting a new superintendent of schools,” the board stated in a letter to the school community.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lorenzo Licopoli, who has been acting superintendent since April after well-liked Dr. David Fine resigned suddenly from his $230,000 position at the end of March after nine years in charge, has agreed to continue to serve the district as a consultant to Foster and the Board of Education.

As a consultant, Licopoli is expected to help develop a District Program Evaluation System that will inform the board on how it its improving to meet the goals for school district quality.

Some other new leaders in the district next year will be Randy Lichtenwalner (Hillcrest Elementary School Principal), Crystal Hernandez and Jackie Liburd (elementary school principals) and Courtney Simon (Peekskill Middle School Assistant Principal).