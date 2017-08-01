Independent Candidates Jump into Mt. Kisco Mayoral, Trustee Race

Two candidates familiar with Mount Kisco’s business community announced last week they have formed a ticket to challenge longtime incumbent Mayor Michael Cindrich and compete for a trustee’s seat this fall on an independent line.

Gina Picinich, who has served as the Chamber of Commerce’s co-executive director, and restaurateur Isi Albanese plan to run on the 4MK line (For Mount Kisco) in November’s general election. Picinich said she and Albanese each need to submit a petition containing at least 123 signatures from any Mount Kisco registered voter who has not signed another candidate’s petition. Their petitions must be brought to the Westchester County Board of Elections by Aug. 22 so they may appear on the ballot.

In addition to Cindrich, trustees Anthony Markus and Peter Grunthal are running for re-election, currently three of the five members of the all-Democratic village board.

“We are not politicians. We are people who are knowledgeable, visibly committed to our community and motivated to make a positive impact for Mount Kisco and its residents,” said Picinich, a registered Democrat who is making her first run for public office.

Picinich said in the past decade there have been too many uncontested board elections. Since 2007, only two trustee races have had opposition and the only challenger for Cindrich in that time has been one write-in candidate. Each board seat has a two-year term, ensuring that two trustee seats are up every year while the mayor’s term expires at the end of each odd-numbered year.

“I think the voters of Mount Kisco deserve a choice on Election Day,” Picinich said. “I believe it is important to give back to the community that I care so much about. I know Mount Kisco is filled with talented, passionate and extraordinary people as well as dynamic businesses, schools, organizations and services. We need to harness that energy and use it to set a positive course for the future of our community.”

Picinich said she and Albanese would discuss their platform once they are officially on the ballot.

Albanese, a 37-year village resident and the owner of Exit 4 Food Hall on East Main Street, announced his candidacy on his Facebook page last week. He was unavailable for further comment.

“I am not a politician, but I am a person that cares about our community and local families,” Albanese stated on Facebook.

“So, if you ask me why I am running I will tell you that my main reasons are for my family, for all my paisansand for the community that embraced me as a 10-year-old off the Michael Angelo in 1968,” Albanese also wrote. “By making Mount Kisco a better place to livewe are hoping that our kids and our neighbors want to continue to live here. We also want people that are looking for a great community to live or want to start a business, to choose Mount Kisco as their first choice.”

Albanese wrote that he admired the efforts of Cindrichand his wife, Linda, during his 14 years as mayor.

“We show no disrespect to him in running, but we believe this change can make things better. Let’s take all the good that Mount Kisco has to give and make it better. This is our town. Let’s be proud of it,” Albanese stated.

Picinich and Albanese have supported the mayor in the past, Cindrich said.

Cindrich was first elected to the village board in 1995 and has served as mayor since 2003. He said during his time as an elected official he has received support not only from Democrats but from members of other political parties as well.

He said strong financial policies, which have helped keep property taxes in check, and high-quality services have been the hallmark of his service. That would continue in an eighth term as mayor.

“I intend to continue to prevent the intrusion of incompatible uses into our residential zoning districts, acquire additional green space and work toward increasing our tax base with smart growth and sustainable development,” Cindrich said. “I also intend to rebuild our image as a community willing to expand, especially in our business district.”

The mayor said he plans to pursue state and federal grants to help pay for continued improvements to the village’s water and sewer infrastructure and the proposed renovation and expansion of Mount Kisco’sthree firehouses. Additional shared services agreements will also be sought.

“My mantra remains the same – do more with less,” Cindrich said.

Messages left for Markus and Grunthal were not returned.

William Serratore, chairman of the Mount Kisco Democratic Committee, said his party’s slate has demonstrated strong municipal management, resulting in financial stability and adherence to the tax cap.

The committee released a statement last week pointing to one of the board’s key accomplishments, the 2015 decision to contract police services with the county, saving the village more than $1 million annually while providing improved police coverage. The board has also refinanced debt, saving taxpayers $1.2 million and maintaining the village’s AA2 bond rating.