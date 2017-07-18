In Stunning Result, PV Rec. Center Voted Down

“We obviously failed in effectively educating the residents as to the true facts about every aspect of the proposal,” Annabi said.

She thanked the town employees and volunteers that worked hard on the proposal and vowed the town would continue to find ways to improve the quality of life for residents.

“I’m sure we’ll go back to the drawing board, learn from our failures to come up with new and exciting solutions to the lack of recreational resources available to all Putnam Valley residents,” Annabi said.

Longtime resident Patty Villanova was against the recreation center and called the results a victory for taxpayers. She panned the plan as too costly and not sustainable.

“We don’t need this building,” Villanova said. “You don’t need to spend (money) on a building like this. It’s crazy.”

While Oliverio claimed residents against the recreation center were speaking falsehoods, Villanova claimed it was town officials that were “blatantly lying.” Information disseminated by the opponents of the center came from Freedom of Information Act requests, Villanova said.