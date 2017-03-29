Ice Hockey Battle of the Bravest to Benefit the Ronald McDonald House

On Saturday, March 25, White Plains Firefighters faced-off against the Westchester Firefighters in the 22Annual Battle of the Bravest Charity Cup Hockey Game to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.

The Battle of the Bravest is organized by City of White Plains Professional Firefighters Local 274. The event has been organized by White Plains Firefighter Lieutenant Rich Servello, the Chairman of the Charity Cup Committee for the past six years. Servello is following in the footsteps of retired Fire Lieutenant John Donahoe, who originally organized the event into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House.

On Saturday, at the Ebersole Ice Rink, about 250 people donated $5 each for an entry fee to the Battle of the Bravest to support the philanthropic cause of Local Firefighters 274, while also enjoying some spirited and competitive hockey.

Local 274 also sold raffle tickets for $10 each and held a raffle between the second and third periods, which was organized by White Plains Firefighters Lt. Brian Hickey and Lt. Sandro Dantona.

Prizes awarded included a N.Y. Rangers Ryan McDonagh autographed puck, Rangers J.T. Miller autographed jersey, N.Y. Islanders team autographed hat, N.Y. Yankees Mariano Rivera signed baseball and a 40-inch Big Screen Television, among other prizes. Signature Battle of the Bravest T-shirts were sold for $20 each. Advertisements by sponsors in the Battle of the Bravest Program contributed a major portion of the proceeds contributed to the Ronald McDonald House. There was also a 50/50 raffle held at the Battle of the Bravest after party sponsored by Ron Black’s, on Mamaroneck Avenue, which netted a $500 donation.

Inclement weather hampered last year’s event but the Firefighters still contributed over $13,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley. In previous years, Local 274 donated as much as $20,000 in 2014 and $19,500 in 2013.

Local 274 is anticipating contributing another five-figure donation this year, but the overall contribution will not be released until all proceeds are counted.

“It was definitely a successful event again this year. The weather was good and people came out and watched a little bit of hockey and donated to a great cause,” said Servello.

One of the families that has benefited from the charitable efforts of the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley is The DiNovo Family from Albany.

Alicia DiNovo, the mother of Niko DiNovo, has resided at the Ronald McDonald House located on the property of the Westchester Medical Center for five months while her son is recovering at the Westchester Medical Center Burn Unit.

Niko, 16 years old, was admitted to the WMC Burn Unit, on October 29, 2016. On October 28, 2016, Niko was in a tragic car accident and the impact caused two explosions, which resulted in him having third degree burns on 95 percent of his body.

Niko’s mother Alicia, his brothers Nino and Michael, his sister Bella and Michael’s fiancée Morgan Drahushok were all in attendance at the Battle of the Bravest and participated in the Ceremonial Puck Drop at center ice.

“The Ronald McDonald House is just amazing. They provide me with a place to stay, food to eat and a place for my family to come and visit with Niko. Without them, I would not be able to be down here with Niko everyday,” gratefully acknowledged Alicia DiNovo.

The White Plains Firefighters won the Battle of the Bravest Charity Hockey Game this year. The White Plains Bravest rang the emergency bell after the second period and scored five goals in the third period to win 6-4. Fourth generation White Plains Firefighter Jake Douglass led the attack with four goals in the game. But as Servello stressed, “It is The Ronald McDonald House who actually wins; they are the big winners each year.”