IBM Seeks Parking Lot Expansion in North Castle

IBM is seeking North Castle Planning Board approval to add 442 additional parking spaces to its 1 North Castle Drive lot.

Representatives of the company told the board on July 31 the additional spaces were needed because more employees have been relocated to North Castle following the recent closing of IBM’s Somers facility.

The company is seeking amended site plan approval.

Edward Nolan, an attorney representing IBM, told the board the lot currently has 1,223 spaces and the company wants to increase that number to 1,665. “Many of the employees from Somers have been moved to the North Castle building,” Nolan said.

Pietro Catizone, a project engineer from Catizone Engineering, said on a typical work day between 30 to 50 people who are non-employees come to IBM’s North Castle site.

The planning board voted unanimously to declare its intent to be the lead agency during the review of the project and will set up a site walk of the property at a date to be announced.