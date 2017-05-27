Hundreds Lace Up for Northwell’s Inaugural Health Walk in Yorktown

By Erin Maher

More than 750 people and their furry, four-legged canine friends turned out on a beautiful Sunday morning to participate in the inaugural Northwell Health Walk.

The event, a two-mile loop around the first two parking lots at FDR State Park in Yorktown, was a team effort organized and hosted by Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital, which joined Northwell Health in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

This was the first year Northwell Health hosted a walk in Westchester County. Walks were also held at Jones Beach, the east end of Long Island and Staten Island with nearly 10,000 participants at the four locations.

Walkers, who were encouraged to have their dogs join them, had the chance to enjoy live music, inflatable castles and face painting for the children, tables for the event’s vendors and a photo booth before the start. There was also a community row – a tent with tables that hosted area nonprofit organizations.

“It provides people the opportunity to see what is going on in the community, and how they can get involved,” said Gretchen Mullins, an event organizer and the director of marketing and public affairs at Northern Westchester Hospital.

To be involved, walkers had to register with a team. Kate O’Keefe of Cold Spring and Jill Seiferman of Carmel were not only teammates at the walk, but work together at Northern Westchester Hospital.

“It’s a great event to support the hospital and give back,” Seiferman said. “It’s nice to see people outside of work and enjoying themselves.”

Every team was strongly encouraged to fundraise. Proceeds raised by Northern Westchester Hospital walkers will support The Bruce and Andrea Yablon Cancer Health and Wellness program, a cancer patient and survivor wellness initiative at the hospital. Funds raised by Phelps Hospital teams were earmarked for the Northwell Health Cancer Insitute at Phelps, which provides cancer patients a broad range of specialized treatments and resources.

Before the walk, Keeva Young-Wright, president of the Northern Westchester Hospital Foundation, addressed the walkers on their efforts and the importance of the event.

“Many of you held bake sales, Zumba parties, hustled your parents, your students, your teacher and your friends,” Young-Wright said. “Every single one of us can and do make a difference, especially when we come together.”

The Westchesater walk raised over $100,000 for Northwell Health’s cancer programs and an estimated $600,000 at the four locations combined.