Homeless Man Found Dead in Woods Near Brewster

A dead body was found Friday morning in Southeast, though the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe foul play was involved.

Discovered in a wooded area in Southeast, the male was believed to be homeless and had apparently been living in a makeshift encampment in the woods where his body was located, according to a sheriff’s office release.

A relative of the deceased found his body shortly after 10 a.m., according to authorities and contacted 911. Brewster Police Department officers and sheriff deputies met the caller, who led them to the encampment several hundred feet in from Allview Avenue, just north of the Village of Brewster.

There is no indication of foul play and officials believe that exposure to the cold and other elements might have led to his death. An official autopsy has been ordered by Putnam County Coroner Michael Nesheiwat

His name is being withheld for now as officials verify his identity and contact his next of kin, but officials said he was in his 40s. The relative told investigators that he had last seen the man alive a few days prior to his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation and anyone who may have information concerning the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (845) 225-4300.