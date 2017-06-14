Health Dept. Warns of Possible Hepatitis Exposure at Cortlandt Restaurant

Westchester County’s Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler is encouraging people who consumed beverages at Monteverde at Oldstone, a restaurant and event space at 28 Bear Mountain Bridge Road in Cortlandt, to protect themselves against Hepatitis A following confirmation that an employee with the disease worked at the restaurant while infectious.

Patrons who consumed beverages at Monteverde between May 31 and June 10 are being urged to contact the Westchester County Health Department, which will offer free Hepatitis A treatment. on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monteverde at Oldstone and on Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westchester County Health Department clinic at 134 Court Street in White Plains.

Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease transmitted by ingesting contaminated food or water or through direct contact with an infectious person.

“The key to prevention is a quick response,” said Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino.

As soon as the Health Department learned where the employee worked, its staff began a comprehensive investigation, with the full cooperation of the owner and in consultation with the New York State Department of Health.

The Health Department has been contacting all individuals who dined at Monteverde between May 31 and June 10 to alert them to their potential exposure. The treatment is a Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin. Anyone age 18 or younger must be accompanied by a parent. Pregnant women who may have been exposed should contact their prenatal care provider about treatment. Preventive treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of potential exposure.

Hepatitis A is generally a mild illness that affects the liver. Symptoms include fatigue, fever, poor appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine and yellowing of the skin and eyes, and can develop from two weeks to two months after exposure.

“Anyone who believes they may have symptoms of Hepatitis A should consult with their regular physician, inform their physician of the potential exposure and notify the Westchester County Department of Health,” Dr. Amler said.

No appointments are needed but individuals interested in attending a clinic are encouraged to pre-register online at http://www.health.ny.gov/Go2Clinic/50 or call the Health Department at (914) 995-7499.

For more information about Hepatitis A and other health topics, contact the Westchester County Department of Health at 914-813-5000 or visit the website at www.westchestergov.com/health.