Harlem Fine Arts Show Returns To White Plains

The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS), one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious collections of works (paintings, photographs, books and sculptures) by African-American artists both established and emerging, returned to the City of White Plains for its sixth year. The annual event took place March 28 at the Reckson Metro Center.

As the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States, HFAS prides itself on its ability to bring people of all different backgrounds together to celebrate fine arts of the African Diaspora. Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, HFAS provides a platform for African Diasporic visionaries as well as American visual artists to exhibit and sell their artwork.

This year’s Special Recognition honorees were: Donna Chambers, Robert Evans, Greg Monfries and Jasper Cain. Featured authors included Adowa Khu, Sandra Richards and Flo Anthony. The Harlem Fine Arts Show is a celebration of African-American artistic history, in the vein of masters including Palmer C. Hayden, Augusta Savage, Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, and Ernie Barnes. White Plains sponsorship partners included the City of White Plains Youth Bureau, the Westchester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Harlem Fine Arts Show. The program also featured artwork from the Youth Bureau’s After School Connection and Westchester Workforce Development Academy for Youth Programs.

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach presented proclamations from the City of White Plains to the honorees.