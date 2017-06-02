Greenburgh is Looking for Hartsdale Farmer’s Market Musicians

Every Saturday during the summer months, beginning in June, the Town of Greenburgh sponsors a farmer’s market across from the Hartsdale Train Station at DeSanti Park. In the past the concerts have been held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Hartsdale farmer’s market was the first farmers market in Westchester County. Town Clerk Judith Beville has organized a summer outdoor music series featuring local talent. If you have a band (students welcome) and would like to perform for an hour or so, send an email to pfeiner@greenburghny.com and Judith Beville at jbeville@greenburghny.com or call 914-989-1504.

Every performer will be recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation this fall at a Town Board meeting.