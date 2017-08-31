Green Chimneys’ Scottish Highland Calf Makes 4-H Debut

Earlier this summer, the Green Chimneys Farm & Wildlife Center was donated a beautiful Scottish Highland calf by a local farm in Brewster. The now six- month-old “Fiona” has been under the care of Green Chimneys’ expert farm staff which has ensured the healthy growth and development of the young calf. Green Chimneys students also participated in her daily care and training, and were able to have her ready for the annual Putnam County 4H Fair livestock competition in July.

Fiona traveled to the fair with her barn mates and caretakers to be one of the 15 farm animals shown by the children of Green Chimneys. The students prepare for weeks for individual presentations of their handling of the animal, knowledge of the breed, and its care. The group who presented Fiona received top honors, which, of course, are cause for Fiona to celebrate as well! As a therapeutic day school focused on nature-based education, providing students with special needs opportunities to be a part of a new animal’s life, to study farm science and biology in class, and spend time on the farm, is how Green Chimneys enhances learning. The goal in involving students in the calf’s direct care is to transfer these skills to tending to their own pets at home, and in nurturing positive relationships with peers and adults. And since Fiona’s joining the farm during our bustling summer camp season, children throughout the community have also had the chance to meet and learn about her, adding to her growing fan base. Fun Fiona Facts: