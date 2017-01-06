Grand Opening Celebration Saturday for Go No Sen Karate in Yorktown

Go No Sen Karate will be celebrating the grand opening of its second location Saturday, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the Parkside Corner Center on Route 202 in Yorktown (near Little Sorrento’s).

The celebration will include clowns, refreshments, face painting, prizes and a special grand opening special of four classes and a uniform for $29.

Go No Sen Karate owner and Renshi Adam McCauley, whose family-owned and run business has been located in Peekskill for more than 25 years, said the decision to open a second facility stemmed from making it more convenient to serve child and adult students who live in Yorktown.

“We’re just going to create more options for students,” McCauley said. “It was something that presented itself. We always have been looking around to go into a Yorktown location without being in-your-face (to other karate schools).”

With its motto of “Building Better Bodies and Stronger Minds,” Go No Sen Karate will continue its seven-day-a-week programs at 28 Welcher Avenue in Peekskill, along with offering six days of programs in Yorktown.

For further information, call (914) 734-2461 or visit www.kidslovekarate.com.