Gouldman Faces Dem. Challenger for District 2 Leg. Seat

When Putnam County Legislator Bill Gouldman won his seat three years ago, he became the first Republican in more than a decade to represent legislative district two. He’ll look to keep the district red when he runs for reelection this year against an upstart Democratic challenger.

Gouldman is seeking a second term to represent legislative district two that encompasses almost all of Putnam Valley. But the businessman will need to get through Democrat and first time candidate Anthony Williams in one of the most competitive districts in the county based on voter registration numbers.

One piece of legislation Gouldman spearheaded was the Animal Abuse Registry that now keeps track of pet owners that abused their pets. He also said he pushed hard to get a large part of county-owned Oscawana Lake Road rehabilitated and resurfaced and next year a large portion of Peekskill Hollow Road will be done.

“Despite the accomplishments and successes I have enjoyed so far as a county legislator, there is still much more to be done to reduce spending and implement policies to improve county government,” Gouldman said. “I am confident that we are on the right track and the best days of Putnam County are still to come. I look forward to another term working with my colleagues on the legislature and the county executive.”