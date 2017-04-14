Go Green White Plains

LED Street Light Replacement Project – The City of White Plains Department of Public Works has embarked on an LED streetlight replacement project that involves the replacement of all the old high-pressure sodium streetlights throughout the city. This is close to 5,000 lights. In addition to the savings in electrical costs, these fixtures will result in lower maintenance costs, including zero replacement costs for 10 years, and fewer outages because of the extremely long life and durability of the new LED fixtures.

Installation began February 13th and is expected to be completed within a year.

The life of the fixtures is projected to be 27 years, and the fixtures are fully guaranteed for 10 years.

Ten-year savings to the city is estimated to be $2,169,280; 20-year savings is estimated to be $8,765,220.

The project was a collaboration between the City of White Plains and the New York Power Authority (NYPA), which designed the project and will also manage the installation.

In addition, White Plains has been actively replacing lighting in its facilities (including the Renaissance Square Fountain) with new LED fixtures or retrofitting existing florescent and incandescent fixtures with replacement LED bulbs. Taken as a whole, these measures are expected to significantly reduce energy consumption from 60 to 6-8 watts for the average 60-watt bulb and from 40 to 16 watts for the average florescent replacement bulb. Bulb life is also increased from 2,000 to 20,000-50,000 hours. White Plains currently recycles over a thousand fluorescent light bulbs per year using a device called the Bulb Eater, which safely crushes them into 55-gallon drums. When the drums are full they are sent to a recycling facility.

Special Earth Day Events. From Friday, April 21 to Monday, April 24 at noon, you can pledge your sustainability goals on the Trees of Hope and create environmentally inspired pictures on the recycled art space in the corridor at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux.

From now until April 23, donate your unwanted shoes to Soles 4 Souls. Drop-off location: Ebersole Ice Rink at Delfino Park, 110 Lake Street, White Plains.

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. at City Center 15: Cinema de Lux, 19 Mamaroneck Avenue, in honor of Earth Day, the White Plains BID presents a free film screening of Disneynature’s Born in China. Tickets are first come, first served and available for pick up at the check-in table of the theater on the day of the event. Seating is limited.

White Plains Go Green Website. What does it mean to Go Green? It means becoming more environmentally aware and changing your behavior and lifestyle to reduce the amount of pollution and waste you generate. The decision to Go Green is a gradual process for most people and governments. White Plains is committed to moving toward a greener, more sustainable future because any action taken that contributes to sustainable living makes a positive impact on the environment, residents, businesses, and the community.

Visit http://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/ and click on the Go Green White Plains link to find out about the many Green initiatives taking place in White Plains.