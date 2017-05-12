Glenn D. Loucks Track & Field Games Celebrate 50 years May 11-13

The Loucks Memorial Track and Field Games is celebrating its 50th anniversary from May 11 to 13 at White Plains High School. About 1,000 athletes from all over the East Coast and Canada are in attendance. Many special activities are planned including two new races featuring Olympic quality athletes to be held on Saturday, May 13 – The Nicole Boykin Invitational 1500 meters and The Craig Masback Invitational 1500 meters. Both Nicole Boykin (2001) and Craig Masback (1973) are exceptional track athletes that graduated from White Plains High School. They are both members of the initial class of 15 outstanding individuals chosen in 2015 to launch the establishment of the White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

Currently, Dr. Nicole Boykin, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist in the Behavior Health Center at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn. Nicole is the daughter of Carsandra Boykin and Legislator Ben Boykin.

Craig Masback currently is a sports announcer for NBC Sports Group and has served as analyst for five Olympic games including the 2016 games in Rio.