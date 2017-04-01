Genesis Jewelers of Yorktown Celebrates 15th Anniversary

By Neal Rentz

Yorktown residents Steve and Lara Galper are celebrating a landmark anniversary this month. The couple is marking the 15-year anniversary of the opening of Genesis Jewelers of Yorktown, which is located in the Triangle Shopping Center.

Though there are many competitors in the jewelry store business, Steve said last week he is not surprised that the store has been in operation for a decade-and-a-half. “I had confidence in it,” he said, noting he has been in the retail business for 35 years.

Steve opened his first jewelry store in Queens in 1987, but after the terror attacks in 2001 he decided to leave that location and open a new store in Yorktown, he said. “After 9-11 I was tired of the bridge going back and forth,” he recalled. “I was driving an hour each way. Now I drive five minutes each way.”

The store received its name because “Genesis is the first book in the Bible,” Steve noted.

The store’s anniversary, which officially is April 6, is being marked by savings for its customers, Lara said. The anniversary sale, which began on April 1 and ends on April 15, provides 45 percent off all its fine jewelry sold in the store, she noted.

“It’s a fun time,” she said. “We want to give back to the customers,” Many shoppers have wished the store’s owners happy anniversary, Lara said.

The store offers a wide variety of jewelry, with many pieces featuring gold, silver and diamonds, Steve noted. “We do appraisals. We do ear piercings,” Lara said, adding they also restore jewelry. Jewelry repairs are also done at the store. “It’s a full-service jewelry store,” Lara emphasized.

The store also buys old gold and diamonds.

Customers come from a wide variety of locations, including some who come from Florida who will shop at no other jewelry store, Steve said. “We’ve developed a relationship after 15 years,” Lara said, adding that second generations of family members are now among the store’s loyal customers.

Though a wide variety of jewelry is sold at Genesis, “The best thing we offer is customer service,” Steve stressed “We care about customer service within anything we do in the store.”

Steve said he takes particular pride in pleasing a customer with a piece of jewelry he designed. “When they have tears in their eyes that means I did a good job,” he said.

Genesis Jewelers of Yorktown is located in the Triangle Shopping Center, 32 Triangle Center. For more information, call 914-245-3899 or visit genesisjewelers.com. The store also has a Facebook page.