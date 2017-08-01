Fundraiser Underway for Pawling’s Youngest Firefighter

For the past few years, Joshua Brennan has served the emergency service community by volunteering at the Pawling Fire Department in Dutchess County. Now, this young man needs fire departments across the region to give back.

Joe Petrucelli of Tri County Sporting Goods in Patterson is raising money for Joshua, who is in need of a heart transplant. With costs for the surgery in the thousands, any money for the Brennan family would be invaluable. Petrucelli, who has held fundraisers for children in need in the past, is asking fire departments to purchase a Henry Rifle with all the proceeds going directly into a fund for Joshua and his family.

Joshua was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome before he was even born. He’s faced a series of operations, including ten major surgeries since he was born. But now Joshua needs a heart transplant after facing heart failure last year. Right now, he has a pacemaker and two valves keeping him alive, but he eventually will need a transplant.

“He’s not in crisis at the present time, but he will need it,” his father Tom Brennan said.

Joshua Brennan’s love for the Pawling Fire Department and his call to volunteerism comes from his father, Tom, who is a volunteer firefighter for the Pawling company. While too young to fight fires, Joshua, 14, is a critical member of the department. He washes trucks, keeps the firehouse spotless, and can handle the heat in the kitchen. He also helps at special events the Pawling department holds throughout the year. Fellow firefighters and the community have noticed Joshua’s selflessness and dedication. He was awarded Honorary Firefighter by Chief Everett White this March.

“The kid earns his respect, it’s not like anyone treats him like a kid,” Tom said. “He’s earned the respect of each and every member of the fire company because of his hard work.”

Petrucelli, who is heading the fundraiser, has made charitable efforts in the past. He raised money for a girl in Kansas who was in need of lung transplant, but this time he wanted to find someone more local to help. When he discovered Joshua’s story, he wanted to do something. Anthony Imperato, owner of Henry Repeating Arms, is also donating rifles toward Joshua’s cause.

Firemen for Joshua Day is Sep. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri County Sporting Goods at 2656 Route 22 in Patterson.

For more information or to inquire about a donation please contact Joe Petrucelli at 845-878-6048.