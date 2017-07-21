FSW Celebrates Children’s Playground Donors Les and Sybil Rosenberg

Family Services of Westchester (FSW) recently held a ceremony thanking longtime supporter and current Board of Directors member Les Rosenberg and his wife, Sybil, for a generous financial contribution that enabled the agency to construct a children’s playground at the Lanza Family Center for All Ages in White Plains.

The playground is used by more 50 children each day who are enrolled in FSW’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten, Head Start and Early Head Start programs at the White Plains location, which is also home to FSW’s My Second Home (MSH) intergenerational adult day care program. More than 20 families attended the ceremony honoring the couple.

“We are truly grateful for Les and Sybil’s tireless dedication to FSW. This playground is a bright spot not only here at CFAA, but in Westchester County as whole. It is symbolic of our mission to help bring joy and healing to the people we serve,” said Susan B. Wayne, FSW’s President and CEO. “Without people like the Rosenbergs, our mission to bring health and wellness to so many would be made much more challenging.”

Les Rosenberg, who supported the agency for years before becoming a member of its Board of Directors in 2015, said he and his wife first became aware of FSW five years ago through the agency’s award-winning intergenerational adult day care program, My Second Home.

“We saw little kids being mentored by the World War II generation. It gave each person a purpose,” Rosenberg said. “When you don’t come from much and you luck out later in life, you want to give back.”

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach, who was present at the ceremony, said the generosity of the couple was “just tremendous.”

“This program makes sense – you have kids who want attention, and older people who have the time to give it,” Roach said. “It’s a joy to see. I’m delighted that we have FSW here in the City of White Plains.”

