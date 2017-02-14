Four Candidates to Run in Next Month’s P’ville Village Election

By Anna Young

For the first time in five years Pleasantville voters will have a choice in the March village board race after four candidates submitted petitions by Tuesday’s deadline to vie for two open board seats.

Current Trustee Steven Lord and former trustee Jerry Lynch will be joined on the ballot for the Mar. 21 election by Nicole Asquith, co-founder of Indivisible Pleasantville, part of a network of local grassroots groups that formed following the presidential election, and Lenny Balducci Jr., a resident who has dedicated time volunteering in youth sports programs.

Lord was elected to his first term in 2014 while Lynch served on the village board from 1996 to 2002, including time as deputy mayor. Both men had announced their candidacies weeks ago.

Trustee Mindy Berard announced last fall that she would retire from the board after completing three terms, saying it was time to step aside and allow others to serve.