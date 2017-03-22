Fossati Plumbing & Heating, Brewster

Fossati Plumbing & Heating in Brewster is a family affair that has been in operation in Putman County for decades.

Carmel resident Debi Fossati, who co-owns the business with husband Rich, spoke about it last week.

The business has been operating with its current name since 2014. In 1995 the business opened as Mechanical Coordinators (with strictly commercial clients), taking over for Rich’s late father, Robert, who had owned the company since 1978.

The business has worked with both residential and commercial clients since the establishment was renamed three years ago. Fossati said her husband has been a plumber since the age of 17. Son Richie Jr., who will begin a plumbing apprenticeship in September, also works for the family business during breaks from Carmel High School. The couple’s daughter, Deanna, works at the front desk. Rich’s mother, Margaret, has been working for the company since it opened nearly three decades ago and currently serves as a part-time bookkeeper.

“This is a really family run operation,” Fossati said. “A lot of people want that trust as a family owned business, somebody that’s been around for a really long time.

A wide range of services are offered by her business, Fossati said. “We do projects from $500,000 down to $250,” she said.

Some of the currents projects being undertaken by Fossati Plumbing & Heating include working at SUNY New Paltz, the Anderson Schools, and the Comfort Inn in Fishkill. Fossati said her business does work in Putnam and Dutchess counties, as well as northern Westchester.

Fossati Plumbing & Heating provides everything including snaking a clogged line and other repairs, replacing faucets, shower installations, boiler installations, and bathroom renovations, Fossati said.

“We offer up front pricing. So before we do any work the customers know what they’re paying,” she said. “It’s made very clear what we are doing.”

Fossati said her company supports the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation; Campbell was her nephew who passed away from cancer a few years ago. The foundation has raised over $1 million for cancer research, she said.

Fossati said working with her husband has been no problem for the couple.

“My husband and I have been together since we were teenagers, Fossati said. After raising her children at home for a period of time, Fossati said she came back to work. “We are so lucky and fortunate because we have a great relationship. We’re friends,” she said. “We wouldn’t give it up for the world. We love working together.”

Fossati Plumbing & Heating is located at 54 Sodom Rd. in Brewster. For more information call 845-278-0300, send an e-mail to fossatiplumbing@gmail.com or visit fossatiplumbing.com. The business also has a Facebook page.